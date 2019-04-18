Avon Planning Board nears decision in Amato case

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough’s planning board met on April 11 to discuss an application to build a home on Ocean Avenue, submitted by resident Paul Amato.

Mr. Amato, is seeking to build a single family residence on Lot 11 on Ocean Avenue. To do this, he would be subdividing his existing property into two lots.

Mr. Amato has unsuccessfully submitted versions of the application to the planning board repeatedly over an 18-year period.

Attorney Craig Gianetti, who represents neighbors who oppose the application, said, “I was a first-year law student when this application began.”

An objection that has been brought up in the past and has resurfaced again is that there is no driveway access on the Ocean Avenue side of Lot 11.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[sub_Cs]