Affordable housing to rise where police barracks stood in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — The old State Police barracks building at 2101 Allenwood Road was demolished last week, making way for construction of the township’s first affordable-housing complex for senior citizens.

The Allenwood Terrace Apartments building is to be constructed on the southwest corner of Allenwood Road and Route 138.

All of the rental apartments, for ages 55 and over, are designated as affordable, which helps the township to comply with its state-mandated affordable-housing obligation.

The developer, The Richman Group, hopes to start construction “full-bore” by June 1, and be completed by June 2020, said Richard Truslowe, Richman executive vice president.

The new building will have 85 rental units, including seven efficiencies, 71 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.