Tree seedlings plant environmental awareness in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Third-graders at West Belmar Elementary School took a break from class last Friday and went outside to receive a gift from the Allaire Woman’s Club.

As birds chirped overhead, each student was handed a small spruce seedling with roots and soil wrapped in a little plastic bag. Principal Anthony Abeal noted that Arbor Day is coming up on April 26.

“We care about our environment, and on Arbor Day, everyone wants to try to plant a tree,” he told the children in Paula Dapp’s and Gordon Cousins’ third-grade classes. “We have to take care of our environment because that’s where we live,” he explained.

The Allaire Woman’s Club ordered a total of 350 seedlings from the New Jersey Forestry Services nursery in Jackson Township.

The seedlings, along with instructions for planting and care, were distributed to third-graders not only at West Belmar, but also at Allenwood, Central and Old Mill elementary schools.

