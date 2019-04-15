Susan May Firman Mueller

Susan May Firman Mueller, 83, born October 18, 1935, passed away on April 13, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born in Pompton Plains, to Harold and Irma Firman. She leaves two sisters Marge Laux of McMinnville, Oregon; and Sally Bonner of Neptune City. She leaves three children, Brett of Mooresville, North Carolina; Luke