John J. Brennan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
34 views

John J. Brennan, 76, of Sea Girt and West Palm Beach, Florida passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born and raised in Rahway, New Jersey. He resided in Toms River and then in Sea Girt for 42 years before retiring to West Palm Beach