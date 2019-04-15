John J. Brennan, 76, of Sea Girt and West Palm Beach, Florida passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born and raised in Rahway, New Jersey. He resided in Toms River and then in Sea Girt for 42 years before retiring to West Palm Beach
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)