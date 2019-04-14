Point Beach Little League parade a home run

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With a parade down Arnold Avenue Saturday morning complete with a police and fire escort and a shout of “Play ball!” the Point Pleasant Beach Little League season officially began.

Overcast weather did not stop the parade that is a cherished tradition as Little-Leaguers marched down Arnold Avenue from the Point Pleasant Beach Elks Lodge to the Little League fields.

According to Yankees T-ball Coach Mark Powoski, this is an event his sons Troy, 4, Dillon, 6, both on his team, and daughter Presley, 7, on the Yankees softball team, have talked about all week.

“The kids enjoy the day. We purely do this for the kids,” Coach Powoski said about the opening day ceremony.

Before the day’s games began, Little League President Brian Moberg thanked all the parents for letting their children participate in the growing league that has become a community in Point Beach.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.