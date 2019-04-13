Annual Easter Egg Hunt draws hundreds to Brielle Park

BRIELLE — Hundreds of families hopped over to Brielle Park Saturday afternoon for the 34th annual Brielle Recreation Easter Egg Hunt.

Children were ready at the starting line, patiently waiting for 1 p.m. and for their chance to get as many fun-filled eggs as they could. With 2,800 eggs up for grabs, every child was able to get some. Volunteers were also walking around with extra eggs in case there were any children who were not able to get as many as others.

“Every year we come to the egg hunt,” Kate Gunteski, who brought her two children Victoria, 8, and Ryan, 6, to the event, said. “It just seems to be such a well-organized event and the kids absolutely love it.”

Victoria and Ryan both said they enjoyed participating in the hunt. Although they did not win any of the prizes found in some eggs, Ryan had a good attitude about that.

“Maybe next year I’ll get a prize,” he said.

