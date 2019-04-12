Main Street bridge lane closures start next week

BELMAR — The Main Street bridge, which connects the borough and Avon-by-the-Sea, will undergo maintenance repairs starting Monday, April 15, with lane closures expected over the next several weeks.

Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. next week with the left lane of the bridge in each direction, with one lane remaining open in each direction for traffic to flow, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] who are overseeing the project.

Work includes repairs to the bridge’s concrete deck and joints, moveable bridge part maintenance, cracking sealing and waterproofing, cleaning the drainage system and asphalt repairs.

The draw bridge will continue to function as normal for boats traversing the Shark River.

The NJDOT is expecting work to be finished by Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

Agate Construction, which has been contracted by the state do the maintenance repairs, started last fall by working on outside lanes of the bridge and the curb.

The Main Street bridge, also known as the Route 71 bridge, is one of three bridges that connect Belmar to Avon-by-the-Sea. The other two being the Route 35 and Ocean Avenue bridges.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.