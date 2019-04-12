Daisy troop learns lesson in kindness

POINT PLEASANT — The members of Daisy Troop 384 are helping to make a difference in the lives of those in need by packaging bags filled with everyday necessities many of us may take for granted.

On April 4, the 5- and 6- year-old scouts joined forces with Peer Leaders from Wall High School, using the $500 raised from their cookie sales to contribute supplies toward the high school’s Choose Kind Blessing Bags initiative.

The scouts helped make upwards of 50 Blessing Bags for the homeless that included items such as water, socks, deodorants, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, chapstick, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and more.

“This is our first year doing this and we gave them an option, ‘would you guys want to donate the money or do something different’ and they decided they wanted to help people,” Troop Leader Krista Sibole said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

