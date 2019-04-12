Brick woos, wins new Trader Joe’s

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After months of speculation, the township approved a zoning permit for Trader Joe’s on Tuesday, paving the way for the grocery store to open a new location in Brick Plaza, becoming only the 13th store location in the state and the first in Ocean County.

Mayor John Ducey said he has been working on getting Trader Joe’s to come to Brick since he was first elected six years ago. The new store will take over the vacant space formerly occupied by the Ethan Allen furniture store near Cedar Bridge Road/Rt. 70.

With the closure of the Foodtown on Route 70 years ago and the more recent closure of the PathMark on Route 88, the town has been left without a major food store for some time.

“I’ve been trying to get Trader Joe’s to come my entire six years of being mayor, so to finally see it come to completion by them applying for a zoning permit, it’s a very exciting day here in Brick,” Mayor Ducey told The Ocean Star.

