An international voyage that teaches diversity and tolerance

LAVALLETTE— After check-ing-in and proceeding to their gate at the airport, passengers of Lavallette Elementary School’s inaugural World Voyage Day on Monday were told by the kindergarteners to fasten their seat belts and have a safe flight before heading off on their international journey around the school.

The kindergarteners also gave a quick presentation on the country they had learned about, the United States of America, while sporting red, white and blue apparel and singing along to “You’re a Grand Old Flag” for parents and friends who visited the school to take part in the day’s celebration of diversity, culture and acceptance.

Upon checking-in and receiving their paper passports, gate tickets and paper-bag suitcases, passengers met with Susan Misdom and Taylor Verrier, two faculty members that helped bring World Voyage Day to fruition.

“Usually when I go in and do a lesson, what really sticks and what helps a student re- late to the things that we’re teaching them is actually experiencing it themselves,” said Ms. Misdom.

“Studies show these kind of programs reduce problems, increase diversity and cultural awareness, which is our goal for this year.”

