Woman struck and killed by train near Wall Road crossing identified

SPRING LAKE — Laurie Tobia, 25, of Lake Como, was fatally struck by an NJ Transit train last night, between Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights.

The victim was initially described only as an “adult female trespasser,” pending identification and notification of next of kin, NJ Transit officials said.

No injuries were reported for any train passengers or employees. Service was suspended on the line for several hours.

The officials said the female was struck by North Jersey Coast Line Train 4375 at approximately 8:25 p.m. in the vicinity of Wall Road crossing. The railroad tracks in this area are on the border between Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights.

NJ Coast Line Train 4375 was running as the 8 p.m. rail shuttle from Long Branch to Bay Head. North Jersey Coast Line service was suspended in both directions between Belmar and Bay Head before resuming at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

