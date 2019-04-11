Wall committeeman DiRocco to run for county freeholder

WALL TOWNSHIP — Township resident Dominick DiRocco and incumbent freeholder Thomas A. Arnone will run unopposed in the June 4 Republican primary for two seats available on the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders.

Mr. Arnone, of Neptune City, currently serves as the freeholder director and Mr. DiRocco serves as a township committeeman in Wall.

Mr. DiRocco and Mr. Arnone will be opposed in the Nov. 5 general election by Democrats Michael Penna of Long Branch and Moira Nelson of Asbury Park.

Mayor Kevin P. Orender and newcomer Thomas Kingman have filed to run in the Republican primary for the two available seats on the township committee.

No Democrats filed to run in the primary for township committee, township Clerk Roberta Lang said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.