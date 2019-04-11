Sea Girt Councilman William Foley resigns from council

SEA GIRT — Councilman William Foley resigned at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

Mr. Foley, a Republican submitted his resignation to the borough on April 4 and will remain as an official councilman until April 30. Since there will be no second council meeting in April, Wednesday’s meeting was officially his last.

“It’s been seven-and-a-half almost eight years that I’ve been on council and it’s basically becoming a second full-time job,” Mr. Foley said. Since this is his “volunteer job,” Mr. Foley said he decided to step down to spend more time with his family.

According to Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa, the Republican Committee in Sea Girt will now present three candidates to the borough council for consideration for appointment. The council will then decide who will fill Mr. Foley’s seat.

Mr. Foley was in the second year of a three-year council seat.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.