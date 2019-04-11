Coffee with the Mayor welcomes Belmar police

LAKE COMO — It’s been three months and Mayor Kevin Higgins’ Coffee with the Mayor series is still running strong.

The monthly Saturday gatherings, which began in January, give borough residents a chance to come out, meet Mayor Higgins and bring up community issues that concern them.

“It has been going great,” said Mayor Higgins. “I expected the first event to be popular, but then assumed it would fall off. I am pleasantly surprised at the number of residents that have been attending.”

He said it has been good for him to meet new residents of the borough.

“Much of the feedback I have gotten is that a lot of residents are not able to make Tuesday night meetings and this is a good avenue for them to discuss issues and concerns,” he said.

This month’s Coffee with the Mayor, on Saturday, April 20, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., will include a representative of the Belmar Police Department, which provides policing for Lake Como.

