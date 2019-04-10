Bill Hauck

By
Star News Group Staff
-
76 views

Captain Bill Hauck, 58, of Marathon Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

His love for the sea began at age 9. He was raised in Manasquan and is an alumnus of the Class of ’78. Upon graduation he worked on multiple party and private boats. Bill was a marine surveyor from 1985 until present