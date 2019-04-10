Arthur N. Sculthorpe

By
Star News Group Staff
-
51 views

Arthur N. Sculthorpe, 82, of Wall Township passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born and raised in Lakewood, he had resided in Wall Township since 1962. He had served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1958. Arthur was a lifelong member of All Saint’s Episcopal Church, Lakewood.

Arthur