Trader Joe’s confirms plans to open in Brick

BRiCK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township granted a zoning permit to Trader Joe’s on Tuesday, paving the way for the grocery store to open a new location in Brick Plaza, becoming only the 13th store location in the state and the first in Ocean County.

Mayor John Ducey has mentioned Trader Joe’s as a potential business to open a major food store in Brick Township since early last year. As recently as two weeks ago, Mayor Ducey had optimistically entertained the prospect of Trader Joe’s opening a store in Brick in his March 26 Facebook live address to the public when a resident asked him live if there had been any news on the store as yet.

“No news yet,” he said at the time, but added “It is something I’m working on very hard, trying to get them into town”

According to Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel, while Trader Joe’s could not 100 percent confirm the move, the company has every intention of opening a store in Brick.

“All I can tell you right now is that we are working to bring a store to Brick and so therefore we’re following and taking all of the necessary steps to make that happen,” she told The Ocean Star on Tuesday.

“As far as anything else I really don’t have any confirmation on that but I definitely can tell you that we are working on bringing a store to the area.”





