Richard J. Guglielmo

Richard Joseph Guglielmo Sr., passed peacefully on Friday April 5, 2019, survived by his loving family.

A man in full describes him best. Full of life, full of love, and compassion, full house, full of laughter.

Richard was born May 26, 1926 to Mary and Joseph Guglielmo. He is the great nephew [on his