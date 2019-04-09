Joseph Paccione, 92, Manasquan, peacefully entered eternity Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a short hospital stay. Joseph Paccione, 92,, peacefully entered eternity Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a short hospital stay.

Joseph was born in Manhattan, New York. He and spent his childhood and formative years in Staten Island. He went to St. Peter’s High School, where he played Varsity baseball.

Joseph served in the US Army