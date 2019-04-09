Florence Hunt

Florence Hunt, 90, of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Floss was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and raised in South Plainfield. She was a graduate of North Plainfield High School. After high school, Floss worked for Plainfield Bank.

In 1955, she married