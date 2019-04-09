Brick man busted for selling narcotics

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Township police worked with other local departments to arrest a Brick man and Nutley woman in a large drug bust Sunday, according to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

Joseph Cafasso, age 49, of Brick Township, and Stacey Pio, age 46, of Nutley, were arrested for distributing illegal narcotics from an undisclosed residence in Brick where minor children were present, according to the release.

The arrests came after a collaborative investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

According to the release, a search warrant was executed at the residence in Brick Township on Sunday, April 7. Detectives seized approximately three-and-a-half bricks of heroin, suboxone and cocaine. Brick Township Police executed a motor vehicle stop as Cafasso was driving near the residence. Cafasso was found to be in possession of approximately $1,200 in cash. Cafasso’s passenger, Pio, was found to be in possession of approximately $940 in cash and a large quantity of morphine pills. Cafasso and Pio were transported to Toms River Township Police headquarters.

Cafasso was charged with Distribution of Less Than One-Half Ounce of Heroin, two counts of Possession of Less than One-Half Ounce of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Suboxone with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Less Than One-Half Ounce of Cocaine and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Cafasso is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.