Sunny Saturday for 19th annual Trout Contest for Kids

SPRING LAKE — What started as a gloomy Saturday morning turned into a sunny and perfect day for the 19th annual Trout Contest for Kids.

The borough’s Spring Lake had been stocked with almost 800 trouts as part of the Shark River Surf Anglers’ contest that gives children — beginners and fishing veterans — a free and fun day of fishing and competition.

“The fish are starting to bite and the kids are having a good time,” said Anglers President Greg Hueth. “I really enjoy seeing the kids outside and participating … the excitement in their faces — it’s really cool,” he said.

Participants ages 0 to 15 were able to fish from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All children who caught a trout won both a rod and reel combination and all the children who participated but did not catch anything received goodie bags. There were first, second and third place winners in each age category, but a special notice was given to the grand prize winner.

Awarded to the child who caught the largest fish, the grand prize included a rod and reel, the winning fish mounted, a fishing trip and about $500 of gift certificates, Mr. Hueth said. Additionally, the child who caught the largest golden trout received a bicycle.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.