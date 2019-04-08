Mary W. Robinson 94, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away at her daughter’s home in Allenwood on April 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 1924 in Ashley, Pennsylvania to James and Lillian Duddy.
She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert J. McCabe and ex-husband John
She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert J. McCabe and ex-husband John
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)