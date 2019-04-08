Mary W. Robinson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
23 views
Mary W. Robinson 94, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away at her daughter’s home in Allenwood on April 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
 
She was born May 1924 in Ashley, Pennsylvania to James and Lillian Duddy.
She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert J. McCabe and ex-husband John