Florence J. Ammirata, 96, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home in Point Pleasant.
Born and raised in Orange, Florence has resided in Point Pleasant for the last 50 years.
Mrs. Ammirata worked in sales for many years and knew how to outfit a man perfectly. She had a wonderful personality
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)