Woman charged with filing fraudulent insurance claims

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township woman was arrested on April 5 and was charged two counts of theft by deception for filing fraudulent claims with her homeowners insurance carrier, authorities said.

According to a press release issued by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Linda Cainzos, 61, of Brick, was arrested on the two counts in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4.

“The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office received a referral from the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Office of Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, to investigate claims that Cainzos filed with California Casualty Insurance Company in October and November 2015,” the release states.

The investigation revealed that Ms. Cainzos made two separate claims — “one for a purported water leak in her residence which she maintained caused $7,000 worth of damage, and another for an alleged burglary wherein she claimed that $9,000 worth of valuables were stolen from her home,” the release states.

Further investigation showed that Ms. Cainzos “had submitted fraudulent invoices and receipts in support of her claims,” and she has been processed and released pending a future court date.



“The public and media are reminded that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” the release states.





