Volunteer Day April 20 to restore Slade Dale Marsh

POINT PLEASANT — Efforts to restore and protect the nearly 13-acre Slade Dale Nature Sanctuary will officially get underway later this month.

On April 20, volunteers are invited to join borough officials and members of the American Littoral Society at the Slade Dale Volunteer Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the first-of-its-kind project in New Jersey, branch box breakwaters and Christmas tree vanes will be constructed to help re-establish the 1977 shoreline of the salt marsh, which has eroded approximately 300 feet over the past century.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to show up, and we’re hoping they do,” Capt. Al Modjeski, habitat restoration director at the American Littoral Society, said at a meeting April 2.