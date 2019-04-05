Red Bank man charged with attempted murder

WALL TOWNSHIP _ A Red Bank man has been arrested by Wall police and charged with attempted murder in a stabbing attack that happened on Monday, April 1, at the Economy Inn, 2025 Route 35.

Daystar D. McMillan, 19, of Red Bank, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

The victim was stabbed in the chest with a knife multiple times, suffering puncture wounds and a collapsed lung, according to the arrest report. Police did not identify the victim.

At 11:57 p.m. on Monday, Wall Patrolman Josh Wheeler responded to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune to meet with the victim, who was being treated there for serious injuries, Wall police Capt. Greg Carpino stated in a press release.

The victim reported that at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Monday, there was a meeting with an unknown man at the Economy Inn, and that during the meeting, the man brandished a knife, stabbed the victim multiple times, and then fled on foot, Capt. Carpino said.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wall police Detective Chris Lisewski arrested Mr. McMillan in Ocean Township. He was processed at the Wall Township Police Department on a warrant complaint and transported to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township.

Also assisting with the investigation was the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence Unit, the Regional Operations Intelligence Center and the Red Bank Police Department.

