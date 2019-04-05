Donations of Love honor memory of Lavallette woman

LAVALLETTE — Two local nonprofits worked hand-in-hand to raise funds and collect items through a month-long donation drive in memory of Barbara Florimont, a resident known for her work in support of families impacted by domestic violence.

The Partner in Peace drive, which ended April 1, was held to benefit those served by Providence House, which provides free comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence and their children, where the late Ms. Florimont dedicated 17 years of her life.

“She was a great lady, always there to help everybody else … She just was a total volunteer, and when she wasn’t working for something she was giving her time for nothing. That’s just the way she was,” said Lavallette Council President Anita Zalom.

On April 1, boxes upon boxes of personal products and other items listed on a flyer sent to Lavallette community members could be found inside the walls of Donations of Love, Inc., a small nonprofit that has been based in Lavallette since 2007.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.