40-year sentence in death of man found in Shark River park

WALL TOWNSHIP — An Ocean Township man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the 2017 death of a Brick Township man whose body was found dumped in Shark River Park.

Joseph Villani, 22, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, disturbing of human remains and witness tampering. He was sentenced this week in Freehold by state Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley.

The body of Trupal Patel, 29, was found by a Monmouth County park ranger who was collecting litter along the side of Gully Road in Shark River Park on Feb. 22, 2017. Wall Township police officers were dispatched to the area and confirmed the presence of a deceased male.

Detectives later determined the homicide had occurred at Mr. Villani’s Ocean Township residence on Feb. 6, 2017, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Mr. Villani admitted he and his girlfriend, Raquel Garajau, had conspired to rob Mr. Patel, and that he shot Mr. Patel with a rifle during the robbery, Mr. Gramiccioni said. In January, Ms. Garajau, 21, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for numerous charges including murder.

