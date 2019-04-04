The 16th Annual Bay Head 5K Memory Run will take place on Saturday, May 18, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bay Head Firehouse, 81 Bridge Ave. Proceeds from the Bay Head 5k will go to The Kate Shea Foundation to support its mission of providing funds to research organizations fighting cancers and to youth education. Registration is $30 per person registering as an individual or $25 per person if you create or join a team. On race day sign in will begin at 6:30 a.m. and a T-shirt and race bag are included in the registration fee. For more information and to register, visit bayhead5k.com.

The 4th Annual Lobster Run 5K Run/Walk to Care for the Coast will take place on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at Langosta Lounge, 1000 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. The event is sponsored by Langosta Lounge and the American Littoral Society. All donations and proceeds benefit the American Littoral Society, which promotes the study and conservation of marine life and habitat, protects the coast from harm and empowers others to do the same. The race is scheduled to start any time between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and slower runners/walkers are encouraged to go off first as they want the field to be spread out. There will be a buffet at Langosta Lounge from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Race registration is $25 for just the run/walk or $45 for the run/walk with a meal ticket. For more information and to register, visit raceforum.com/lobster.

Mama Mare Breast Cancer Foundation is proud to present their 9th Annual De-FEET Breast Cancer 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m., at Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Lake Como where there will be plenty of fun pre-race and post-race activities. A Free Kids Fun Run will follow the 5k at 10:30 a.m. The annual 5k is dedicated in loving memory of Mary Ellen Pernice, Cindy Abrams and Jill Lecorchick. All 5k proceeds will go toward their mission to support breast cancer patients and their families in addition to funding biomedical research for a cure. Individual registration is $30 per person and $35 per person on the day of the race and includes a 5k race entry, T-shirt and post-race celebration with a BBQ. For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/mamamare

Red Bank Regional High School, Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and Red Bank Catholic High School present the Ridge Road Run 5k for Suicide Prevention on Sunday, May 19, at Red Bank Regional High School, 101 Ridge Road, Little Silver. The 5k will start at 8:30 a.m., the one mile run at 9:30 a.m. and Kiddie Dashes at 10 a.m. The run benefits the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County. Registration is $25 for the 5k, $15 for the 1-mile fun run and $10 for the Kiddie Dashes. Prices will increase after May 5. For more information and to register, visit ridgeroadrun.org.

RACE LISTINGS:

RunAPalooza

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Asbury Park Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

runapalooza.org

Run the Jersey Shore to benefit Special Olympics of New Jersey and the Jersey Shore Dream Center. The Asbury Park Half Marathon and Jersey Shore 5K will start on Ocean Avenue in front of Convention Hall in Asbury Park. The Jersey Shore Relay will have a staggered start in Seaside Heights. RunAPalooza is hosted by the Jersey Shore Running Club to support the Monmouth and Ocean County Special Olympics.

54th Annual Captain Ronald Zinn Memorial Races

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 7 a.m.

Wall Township Recreation Complex, 2700 Allaire Rd., Wall Township

shoreac.org

The Shore Athletic Club presents the event, which honors all Vietnam Veterans. The 10-mile race or walk begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k run begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. Registration is $20 for all veterans and military personnel.

Tutu 2.2 Run or Walk

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten, 527 Lake Ave., Asbury Park

runsignup.com/Race/NJ/AsburyPark/Tutu22

Tutu 2.2 is a 2.2-mile walk or run held to support the BBBSMMC 1-to-1 mentoring programs. A percentage of the final proceeds will be donated to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties and the local youth they serve. Registration is $30 and a colorful Tutu is included with registration. Awards will be given to the Top 20, 10 male and 10 female finishers as well as the Best Looking in Tutu for male and female.

Step Up For The Arc Walk & 5k

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 8:45 a.m.

The Headliner, 1401 Rt. 35, Neptune

arcnj.org

The Arc invites you to join them for a day of fun that is great for the whole family. Arrive early for bagels and coffee and stick around for a rockin’ after-party with a free BBQ, beer on tap, games, prizes and live music. All proceeds from this event go directly to The Arc of Monmouth’s many programs. The 5k registration opens at 8:45 a.m. and the 5k race begins at 9:30 a.m. Walker registration opens at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11:15 a.m. The after-party will kick off in The Headliner immediately following the run/walk. Registration is $25 for those over the age of 13, $10 for those ages eight to 12 and free for kids under the age of 8.

JSRC Lake Como 5k Romp

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 10 a.m.

Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Lake Como

runsignup.com/Race/NJ/LakeComo/JSRCLakeComo5k

Jersey Shore Running Club [JSRC] presents the 15th Annual Lake Como 5K Romp with proceeds to benefit BPOE Elks Camp Moore for Children with Special Needs & Lake Como Giving Tree. Registration fees are $25 through April 19 and $30 on and after April 20. On race day registration and pickup will be at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k race will be at 10 a.m. Awards and prizes will be given to the Top 5 overall male and female finishers. Enjoy a post-race party at Bar Anticipation’s annual Spring Bash with a free BBQ, soda and drink specials as well as lots of great bands.

Coast Guard Foundation Run To Remember 2019

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 9 – 11 a.m.

Chapel at Station Sandy Hook

jsrc.org/rac-calendar

United States Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook holds the Coast Guard Foundation Run To Remember, a 5k run or a 1-mile walk to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country and make a donation in support of their families. Run or walk along the beautiful and historic bay roads at Gateway National Park.

NOVO Nordisk New Jersey Marathon

Date: Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28

Time: 9 a.m.

Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

thenewjerseymarathon.com

The Half and Full New Jersey Marathon courses offer the best of the Jersey Shore; flat and fast with miles of boardwalk in between. The weekend will also include a Marathon Relay, Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health 5K and Family Day. The fun of the Family Day as well as the 5k Race will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the Great Lawn at the Ocean Promenade in Long Branch and Family Day will last until noon. There will be different race distances for all ages. The fee per entry for the kids races is $15. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will start on Sunday, April 28, at 7:30 a.m. at Monmouth Park racetrack, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, and will finish at the Ocean Promenade in Long Branch. Registration includes a race shirt, finisher’s medal, one cold Asbury Park Brewery beer at the post-race party for those 21 and over and more.

10th Annual Paulette’s C of Blue

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CentraState Fitness & Wellness Center, 901 West Main St., Freehold

centrastatefoundation.org

Paulette’s C of Blue 5K /1 Mile will celebrate its 10th anniversary by joining efforts with CentraState Fitness & Wellness Center to create fantastic fun for the entire family. In addition to the registered C of Blue run/walk course events, CentraState Fitness & Wellness Center simultaneously will host its free Fitness Festival. The anticipated dual event includes a variety of fitness classes and demos, gift raffles, health screenings, fundraising prizes and children’s activities. Proceeds from this event benefit local patients and families affected by colorectal cancer through programs and services at CentraState Healthcare System. Registration is $20 per person for the 5k/1 mile run and walk and the fitness festival is free.

Monmouth Beach PTO 25th Anniversary Run Walk Wag

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 9 a.m.

Monmouth Beach School, 7 Hastings Place, Monmouth Beach

mbptorunwalk.com

Flat, fast USATF-NJ Certified 5k registration is $35, 2-Mile Walk is $30 with dogs welcome for $10, Dolphin Mile is open to all ages for $25 and the Kids Race is $20 and for kids age 7 and under. The event will feature a pre-race dinner with pasta provided by Beach Tavern as well as a post-race party with entertainment and food provided by Local Smoke. Bib pick-up will be May 9 and May 10 at Beach Road Fitness. Participants are encouraged to dress in “Go with the Flow” ocean inspired costumes [dogs too!]. There will be over 135 trophies and place medals. The first 300 registrants will receive a beach bag, water bottle, sunglasses, beach badge lanyard and cow bell. All fees go to support Monmouth Beach PTO.

Run The Hook 5k/10k

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 10 a.m.

Guardian Park, Hartshorne Drive, Sandy Hook

runthehooknj.com

The 4th Annual Run The Hook 5k/10k race is held at one of the Jersey Shore’s most historical locations for a race to keep our oceans wild and pollution free and in support of local ocean advocate Clean Ocean Action. A portion of the proceeds from the race go directly to the nonprofit to continue work to improve the quality of our local bodies of water. Run The Hook is proud to be a single-use plastic-free event as part of its mission to rid the beaches and oceans of plastic litter and pollution. All runners receive a commemorative pint glass as they cross the finish line, in addition to a T-shirt, closed course on Sandy Hook National Park, chip-timed results, and the after-party. Individual registration is $34.95 plus fees for the 5k and $44.95 plus fees for the 10k.

8th Annual Run With the Royals 5k

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 10 a.m.

Sea Bright Borough Hall, 1167 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright

runsignup.com/Race/NJ/SeaBright/RoyalsRun5K

The 8th Annual Royals 5k Classic course is USATF certified, flat and fast. The race gives runners the opportunity to run the Jersey Shore and support local school children. Athletes of all abilities can run/walk Sea Bright. From the 5k find your way to Donovan’s Reef for the Royals Beach After-Party with live music, giveaways and summer fun, and all are welcome to attend. Registration is $30 leading up to race day and $35 on the day of the race. There will also be a Royals 1/2 Mile Kids Race, which will start at 11 a.m. and is $15.

Spring into Summer 5k

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 8:10 a.m. for 1-Mile, 8:30 a.m. for 5k and 10 a.m. for Kids Races

Mater Dei Prep, 538 Church St., Middletown

runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Middletown/SpringIntoSummer

The St. Mary’s Association and The Jersey Shore Running Club present the 16th Annual Spring Into Summer 5k and all proceeds benefit the Monsignor Bulma Stadium Fund, which is dedicated to improving the athletic facilities of Mater Dei Prep and Saint Mary School on the campus of Saint Mary Parish. In addition to the 5k, there is a 1-mile run/walk as well as a series of races for kids ages 4-12 followed by a BBQ. Registration for the 5k and the 1-mile races are $22 and registration for the Kids Races is $12. Prices increasing after May 10.

Bahr’s Five Mile Run

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 9 a.m.

Bahr’s Landing, 2 Bay Ave., Highlands

raceforum.com/bahrs

Run a challenging 5-mile run into the Highlands, down by the Navesink and back. Finish up with a deck party clambake like no other. Entry fee is $35 for the race, which includes free entry to the clambake party and a T-shirt. For those who just want to attend the clambake deck party the cost is $22. A 1.5-Mile Run/Walk has been added for those who want to get to the clams and beer quicker.

Spring Lake Five Mile Run

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Ocean and Sussex Aves., Spring Lake

springlake5.org

The Spring Lake Five Mile Run is now in its 43rd year and is organized by the Spring Lake Five Race Committee and Race Director Ed Hale, under the guidance of the Friends of the Spring Lake Five Inc., a not-for-profit organization. This year’s interest in the race led to the race filling up on the first and only day of registration held in February. Spectators are encouraged to watch the race and the kids’ races will be held on Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m.

Avon 5k Run/Walk

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Avon Municipal Pool, Ocean and Norwood Ave., Avon By The Sea

runsignup.com/Race/NJ/AvonByTheSea/Avon5KRunWalk