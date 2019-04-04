Batter up for Major League Baseball as your favorite teams are already underway for the spring season. Baseball fans everywhere rejoice as baseball is back. Fans showed their enthusiasm on Thursday, March 28, during Opening Day when the Yankees faced off against the Orioles and the Mets versed the Nationals.

While it may just be one, two, three strikes you’re out at the old ball game, local area bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties will keep pouring drinks and food coming from the kitchen despite the outs of the game.

MJ’S RESTAURANTS

Various locations, visit mjsrestaurant.com

Catch all the MLB games at your local MJ’s, which is the home of the $2 Miller Lite Draft and hit a homerun by ordering up some starters to munch on.

mjsrestaurant.com

LEGGETT’S SANDBAR

217 First Ave., Manasquan

Watch all the MLB games at Leggett’s with daily drink and food specials featured.

leggetts.us

BAR ANTICIPATION

703 16th Ave.

Lake Como

Cheer on your favorite MLB team with various food and drink specials at Bar A.

Bar-a.com

IVY LEAGUE BAR & GRILL

5 E. 3rd St. & Route 9, Howell

Catch the MLB games as the bar serves up plenty of food and drink specials throughout the week.

ivyleaguegrill.com

CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL

1454 Route 9 South, Howell

Watch the MLB games at Chapter House Bar & Grill with food and drink specials featured throughout the week.

chapterhousenj.com

PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING

56 Shrewsbury Ave.

Highlands

Cheer on your favorite MLB team on the waterfront and dig into mouth watering food and drink specials that will vary by day.

theprovingground.com

RIVER ROCK RESTAURANT AND MARINA BAR

1600 Route 70 W

Brick

River Rock serves up plenty of drink and food specials daily and features something for everyone including sports games such as MLB games highlighted on the bar’s 48 TVs and 28’ Video Wall.

riverrockbricknj.com

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP

21 South Hope Chapel Rd.

Jackson

Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying Miller Lite specials during the MLB games.

cktjackson.com

THE SALTY WHALE GUESTHOUSE

390 East Main St.

Manasquan

Enjoy Major League Baseball at The Salty Whale with food and drink specials that vary by day.

thesaltywhale.com

SIMKO’S BAR & GRILL

1311 Route 35 South

Belmar-Neptune Border

Catch MLB games on one of Simko’s 20 TVs where there’s not a bad seat in the house at their beautiful bar. Enjoy drink and food specials that will quench your thirst and fill your belly.

simkosgrill.com

BUM ROGERS

2207 Central Ave.

Seaside Park

Watch the MLB games at Bum Rogers as you cheer on your favorite team.

bumrogerstavern.com

MARLIN’S

1901 Ocean Ave.

Point Pleasant Beach

Watch the MLB games and dig into food and drink specials that vary by day.

Marlins Cafe Facebook Page

BEACON 70

799 Route 70

Brick

Watch the MLB games on Beacon 70’s suspended 18 foot video wall and 60 4kHD Screens while enjoying great food and great drinks.

beacon70.com

BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

106 Randall Ave.

Point Pleasant Beach

Watch the MLB games at Broadway Bar & Grill and get a burger and a drink both made from behind the bar.

bwaypointbeach.com

WILLIAM HILL SPORTS BAR

Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave.

Ocean Port

Watch and bet on the MLB games at Monmouth Park’s William Hill Sports Bar, which features a 75-Foot HD Video Wall.

monmouthpark.com