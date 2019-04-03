ShopRite plans big new store in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP – A big, new ShopRite supermarket soon may come to the West Belmar section of town.

Saker ShopRites has filed plans to build a new 81,525-square-foot store on the site of the vacant Foodtown store on the northeast corner of Route 35 and 18th Avenue.

Saker ShopRites purchased the property, as well as an adjacent parcel next door that housed the former Joe’s Garage, in 2018.

The application for a major site plan and bulk variances is set to be presented to the township planning board on May 20.

If plans are approved, the existing grocery and garage buildings will be knocked down and a new supermarket will be constructed on the 6.8-acre site.

Wakefern Food Corporation, the parent cooperative of Saker ShopRite, could not be reached for comment on whether Dunkin’ Donuts, which currently operates at the site, would continue to do so when the new store is built.

Wakefern also could not be reached for comment on future plans for existing ShopRite store located opposite the Foodtown site on the southwest corner of the Route 35 and 18th Avenue.