Christopher Wilms appointed to fill council vacancy

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough council on Tuesday named Christopher Wilms to fill the seat vacated by Richard Diver, who resigned after being charged in a federal fraud investigation.

Mr. Wilms has served in several boroughs as a fire prevention officer and a zoning and code enforcement official. He will serve on the council until Dec. 31 of this year.

Mr. Willms said he ready to step in and feels good about the opportunity to serve.

His selection was praised by Mayor Thomas O’Brien.

“I think Chris Wilms is a great choice,” Mr. O’Brien said. “And I’m glad that we found a candidate so quickly that I think is going to do a great job for the town.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.