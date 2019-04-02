Disputed GOP mayoral endorsement heads to court

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County Superior Court judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing next week to determine whether or not the Point Pleasant Beach Regular Republican Club’s controversial March 25 vote to endorse current Mayor Stephen Reid to run for another term is valid.

Judge Marlene Lynch Ford reviewed two complaints that were filed disputing the outcome of the vote. One by Point Beach councilman and Mr. Reid’s challenger, Paul Kanitra, represented by Peter Van Dyke, and another by Republican Club chairman Kevin Riordan, who was represented in court by Gary McLean of Mr. Riordan’s firm.

Representing the Republican Club was attorney Tim Howes. Mayor Stephen Reid was also present in the courtroom as was John Jackson, former Republican Club president, who presided over the meeting on March 25.

Both Mr. Kanitra and Mr. Riordan have filed civil complaints claiming the Point Pleasant Beach Regular Republican Club violated its constitution and bylaws in its member acceptance and voting processes and are seeking to void the results. On the afternoon of March 25 before the vote took place, Mr. Riordan had asked Judge Ford for an injunction to cancel the meeting, which was denied.

Mayor Reid defeated Mr.Kanitra by a total of 115 votes to 110 votes.

Mr. Howes said the meeting had taken place in a manner that was agreed upon and that it was conducted by Robert’s Rules.

Each party will submit briefs by Monday, April 8, before the preliminary hearing which will determine whether the allegations are sufficient enough for the case to proceed.