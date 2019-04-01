Richard Russell Nabb

Richard Russell Nabb of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 68, after a nine month valiant and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
 
Rick was born on January 1, 1951 in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Alton & Eleanor Nabb. Rick had a lifetime of accomplishments, but