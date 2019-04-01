Gary E. Buegler

Gary E. Buegler passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 27, 2019, in Point Pleasant, at the age of 67.

Gary is survived by his wife Katherine Buegler of Point Pleasant, his siblings Brian Buegler; Denise Popper and her husband Chris; Karen Potok and her husband Mark; his daughters Heather