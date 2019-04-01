Doris Gertrude Mold, 96, of Hightstown passed away Tuesday, March 26 at
Meadow Lakes Assisted Living.
She was born in Jersey City and resided in Manasquan before moving to Hightstown in 2005. Doris worked as a legal secretary in New York in the 40’s and 50’s.
An active member of the Reformed Church
