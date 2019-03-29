St. Peter School Fisherman’s 5K and Fun Run is Saturday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 11th annual St. Peter School Fisherman’s 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday will feature children in the Fun Run, dressed as the superheros of their choice.

The profits from the March 30 5k and Fun Run, the school’s largest fundraiser, will go back to St. Peter School to benefit student activities. The entry fee is $15 for the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk prior to March 30 and $20 on Saturday. The entry fee is $25 for the Fisherman’s 5k prior to race day and $30 on Saturday.

Race day registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. and the Fisherman’s 5k at 10 a.m.

The course the 5k takes replicates last year’s race, and will again start and end on the corner of Forman and St. Louis avenues.

