Point Beach Arts ready for show

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of the Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee worked side by side to piece together the selected artworks that were delivered to the White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa on Tuesday, March 26 between 1 and 7 p.m.

Photographers, sculptors and painters from all across New Jersey submitted work for the borough’s First Annual Open Juried Art Show by the March 15 deadline. Now, it was time to display the accepted artwork throughout the White Sands in time for Saturday’s “Gala Night in White.”

The gala will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on March 30, and 140 people are expected to take part in the night’s festivities. “We got a lot of really nice artwork,” said Gerrie Vergona, chairwoman of the borough’s Cultural Arts Committee and coordinator of the gala and art show competition.

“We’re very proud to be able to show what came in. It’s a nice mixture of photography, oils, watercolor, a little of everything. We think that people are going to enjoy it, particularly [those] that come to the gala and walk around. We’re very happy.”

