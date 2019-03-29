Most return to homes in Greenbriar I



BRICK TOWNSHIP — Nearly all Greenbriar I residents are back in their homes seven months after an August 2018 storm flooded the community with eight inches of rain within four hours, causing catastrophic damage.

According to Greenbriar I Association Administrator Nanette L’Hernault, many people have been moved back in since February as residents try to return to a sense of normalcy.

Ms. L’Hernault said the affected homes have all either been rebuilt or renovated.

“Through the charitable arm, we were able to get everybody back into their homes,” Ms. L’Hernault said.

“They’ve been back for awhile … by February nearly everybody was completed,” she said, adding, “The houses are beautifully done.”

“[The houses] are much more beautiful. People who didn’t have tile in their bathroom have tile now, upgraded kitchens — a lot of people, their house was frozen in time from 20 years ago, so the rebuild has given them a much more modern look.”

All of the homes of residents who left Greenbriar I because of the floods have been sold, she said. However, there still remain persistent issues during heavy rain storms that continue to worry some.

