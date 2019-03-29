Jersey Mike’s simple credo is ‘to give’

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — At Jersey Mike’s Subs, March has been a month of giving. On Wednesday, March 27, officially designated as a Day of Giving, the company fulfilled its “culture of giving” that spreads the message, “You should give for one reason and one reason only: to give,” by donating 100 percent of all sales proceeds that day to local charities.

The Point Pleasant Beach Jersey Mike’s, located at 901 Richmond Ave., will be giving all of Wednesday’s profits to Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Sixty-six other Jersey Mike’s locations in north and central New Jersey will also be donating to the nonprofit. In 2018, the New Jersey sandwich shops were able to raise more than $336,000 for Make-A-Wish NJ, and the nationwide initiative raised more than $6 million for local charities.

“This year, we’ll be way over $7 million,” said local franchise owner John Cancro.

“We’re making significant changes to people’s lives and that’s what it’s all about.” One of those lives the business has been able to change is that of 6-year-old Frank Gagliano III from Lacey Township.

“His overall diagnosis is unknown, but he’s gone through multiple surgeries,” said Frank Gagliano Jr., Frank’s father. “He does not talk, he’s not verbal. He goes to school and he’s in first grade … he has his own way of communicating with us and we understand everything that he needs.”

Frank, or Frankie, was granted his Make-A-Wish wish last year thanks to the money donated from Jersey Mike’s.

This year, his family decided to accompany him on a tour of all the Jersey Mike’s shops that helped contribute to making his wish come true.

