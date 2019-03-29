Heights councilman arrested on federal fraud charges

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Richard Diver has resigned his seat on the borough council after being arrested and charged by federal authorities with defrauding clients of the investment firm that employed him of more than $700,000.

According to a statement issued by Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mr. Diver, while serving as chief operating officer of the Manhattan-based investment company — identified only as “Company-1” in the federal complaint — “a position of great responsibility and great trust … betrayed that trust, stealing from the company and defrauding its clients, all to fund his lavish personal spending.”

Mr. Diver, 62, was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday and appeared before Federal Magistrate Judge Katherine H. Parker. He faces one count wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, and one count of investment advisor fraud, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Mr. Berman said the charges were the result of a joint investigation by his office’s securities and commodities task force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a civil action against Mr. Diver.

Philip R. Bartlett, Inspector-in-Charge of the postal service’s New York office, said, “Mr. Diver used his position of trust to overcharge his clients to fund his spending habits and lavish lifestyle … when you allegedly cheat your clients and use the U.S. Mail to facilitate a lie, be forewarned — Postal Inspectors and their law enforcement partners will eventually uncover your unlawful deeds and bring you to justice.

A portion of the criminal complaint filed by Melissa S. Atkin of the U.S Postal Service Inspection service, alleges that client funds were “fraudulently debited from their custodial accounts and rerouted to his [Mr. Diver’s] personal accounts by means of excess payroll payments.”

Mr. Diver’s resignation from the borough council was announced on Friday morning by Borough Administrator John Barrett, who said Mr. Diver cited “health reasons.”

Mr. Diver could not be reached for comment on Friday morning.

The borough has posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

Councilman Richard Diver has served as an elected councilman for the Borough of Spring Lake Heights for two terms: 2011-2013 and 2017 to present. On Thursday March 28, 2019, Mr. Diver emailed the municipal clerk the following statement:



“Effective immediately I am resigning from the SLH Borough Council. My health dictates that I must focus on my well-being. Thanks to all”



The notice of Mr. Diver’s resignation was communicated to the entire governing body by the borough clerk.



On the same date, the borough received media inquiries related to charges filed against Mr. Diver by the Securities and Exchange Commission that appear to be related to his employer and not the Borough of Spring Lake Heights. Since the charges have nothing to do with the Borough of Spring Lake Heights, the borough has no comment on these matters and assures the residents of Spring Lake Heights that the finances of the borough are safeguarded by the Borough’s Chief Financial Officer and were not impacted by Mr. Diver in his capacity as a councilman.”

