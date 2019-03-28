Wall school board introduces $77 million budget

WALL TOWNSHIP — The board of education has introduced a tentative budget of nearly $77 million for the 2019-2010 school year.

The total amount, $76,958,800, is an increase of $2,686,800, or 3.6 percent more than the total for the current school year.

The proposed tax levy is $66,637,188, an increase of $1,306,622 or 2 percent, meeting the maximum 2 percent cap set by state law.

The proposed tax rate per $100 of assessed valuation for school purposes is $1.1403, up a little under two cents from the 2018-2019 rate of $1.1230.

That would result in an $83.21 increase in the annual school tax bill for the average home valued at $479,900 in Wall Township, district Business Administrator Brian Smyth stated. The total the owner of that average home would pay for school taxes is $5,472.

A public hearing is set for April 30.

