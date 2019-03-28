Magee resigns from Wall Township Board of Education

WALL TOWNSHIP — Tennant D. Magee Sr. has resigned from the Wall Township Board of Education.

Mr. Magee was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board in February 2018, and then was elected in November to a full three-year term, due to end on Dec. 31, 2021.

He said he resigned on Sunday, March 24, “for all the right reasons,” namely to devote more time to his family and profession.

The board will vote at its next public meeting, April 16, to accept the resignation, Board President Allison Connolly said.

“As such, and also per policy, the proper notifications were made and the vacancy was announced. Resumes for the appointment are being accepted, but no date for interviews has been announced,” Ms. Connolly stated. She noted that the board has 65 days from the date of the resignation to fill the position.

