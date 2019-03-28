Sowing veggies and friendship at Allaire Community Farm

WALL TOWNSHIP — On a recent chilly afternoon, children from three different towns gathered at Allaire Community Farm to learn all about where their food comes from and all about each other.

The children, chattering happily as they pulled weeds and planted seeds together in a warm and humid greenhouse, are participants in the Suburban and Urban Schools Healthy Initiative, called SUSHI for short.

SUSHI is an after-school activity for mostly fourth- and fifth-graders who arrive on buses once or twice a month from Conover Road Elementary School in Colts Neck, Bradley Elementary School in Asbury Park and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Neptune City.

They work together to plant, cultivate and harvest fruits and vegetables at the farm on Baileys Corner Road.

The SUSHI program was the brainchild of Thomas A. Arnone, a proponent of the farm and also the Monmouth County freeholder director.

He said Sean and JoAnn Burney, co-founders of Allaire Community Farm, were on board with the idea immediately.

“Its purpose is to help promote a healthy lifestyle and show children where good food – fruits and vegetables – comes from. For us, it’s a home run,” Mr. Arnone said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.