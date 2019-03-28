Brielle Elementary students perform in ‘Alice in Wonderland’

BRIELLE — Audiences took a trip down the rabbit hole last week as students at Brielle Elementary School put on a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” on Thursday, March 21, and Saturday, March 23.

Eighty-eight BES students in grades six, seven and eight performed the junior version of “Alice in Wonderland,” a production that left audience members saying, ‘This is unbelievable for an elementary school,’ according to Principal and Superintendent Christine Carlson.

“Every year, our show is really second-to-none. The talent in our school — the singing, the dancing, the acting, the costumes, the makeup — everything just comes together,” she said. “It’s really unbelievable what they’re able to do.”

Director and Producer JoAnn McWilliams said this year BES students made the play their own and used special effects to create lively scenery.

“This year we actually used projections. We usually used to have a backdrop, but this year we decided to use our projector in the all-purpose room and we had a series of 12 different scenes in the background,” she said, adding that some of the projections were videos.

Ms. McWilliams said she has been directing BES plays for 16 years and as usual, this year’s performance was fantastic and involved a great group of children.

