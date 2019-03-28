ACHS students see Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’

LAKE COMO — Students from Academy Charter High School [ACHS] had the experience of a lifetime on March 20 as they saw the hit Broadway show “Hamilton” and listen to stories from its creator and cast.

Around 45 students sat in amazement as Lin-Manuel Miranda, the shows creator, along with current cast members sat just feet away, according to Tom Shields, a social studies teacher at ACHS.

“It is an experience that will bond us forever,” said Mr. Shields.

The Hamilton Education Program is provided by a grant funded by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, which ACHS was awarded.

