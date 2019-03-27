Phyllis E. Benjamin

Phyllis E. Benjamin, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wall, passed away on the morning of Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019, in her home, after a long illness.

Phyllis was born September 30, 1932 in Jersey City, the daughter of the late J. Edward and Madeline P. [Pollard] Smith. On April 18, 1953 she married Richard W. Benjamin