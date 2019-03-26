George D. Goeller

George D. Goeller of Sunrise Assisted Living in Lincroft, formerly of Hillside and Cranford, passed away on March 24, 2019, at age 81.

George was a 1955 graduate of Hillside High School in Hillside. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1959 with a degree in Accounting, and immediately went to work for Arthur Young